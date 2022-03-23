VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash closed southbound lanes of South Independence Boulevard Wednesday night.

The crash was in the 400 block of the road, between Edwin Drive and Baxter Road, police said.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 8:24 p.m.

Police did not release details about how many vehicles were involved or any injuries, however, 10 On Your Side went to the scene and saw that the incident appears to be fatal.

10 On Your Side saw the Virginia Beach police crash team in the area. Investigators had also put up a black screen and were examining a black sedan.

Crash on southbound S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach March 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

Crash on southbound S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach March 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Crash on southbound S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach March 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Crash on southbound S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach March 23, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Drivers should take an alternate route, police said.