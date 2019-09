A police officer is seen directing traffic at Nimmo Parkway and Holland Road following a crash on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VDOT 511 image)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash closed part of Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach early Friday morning.

Virginia Beach police stated on Twitter the crash happened at Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road.

Virginia Beach dispatchers said it received a call around 6:30 a.m. that two vehicles were involved. Minor injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes on Nimmo were blocked off from Holland Road, according to police.