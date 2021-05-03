Crash closes all WB lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Virginia Beach has closed all westbound lanes on I-264 early Monday morning.
Officials from 511 Hampton Roads say the crash occurred on mile marker 18.8 which is west of Exit 18 on Rosemont Road.
Police dispatch say the call for the came crash came in at 12:10 a.m. Monday.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.
There is no further information at this time.
