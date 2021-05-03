Crash closes all WB lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Virginia Beach has closed all westbound lanes on I-264 early Monday morning.

Officials from 511 Hampton Roads say the crash occurred on mile marker 18.8 which is west of Exit 18 on Rosemont Road.

Crash: WB on I-264 at MM18.8 (0.2mi west of Rosemont Rd Exit18) in Virginia Beach. All WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 12:14AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) May 3, 2021

Police dispatch say the call for the came crash came in at 12:10 a.m. Monday.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.

There is no further information at this time.