4 people sustain life-threatening injuries following crash involving several motorcycles on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say 4 motorcyclists were rushed to the hospital following a crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach Saturday evening.
According to Hampton Roads 511 officials, the crash occurred on mile marker 23.6 near First Colonial around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
All eastbound lanes of I-264 are currently closed.
Initial investigations from Virginia State Police revealed that four motorcycles were traveling as part of a larger group “in excessive speed” when at least one motorcycle struck the rear of a Mercedes Benz in the left lane.
All four riders were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Virginia Beach Police Department are currently diverting all eastbound traffic off of First Colonial Parkway.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
