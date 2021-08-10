Crash at Virginia Beach Oceanfront knocks out power to 1,400-plus; minor injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A crash at Pacific Avenue and Laskin Road at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront knocked out power for more than 1,400 Dominion Energy customers Tuesday morning.

Minor injuries were reported when a driver hit a power pole, dispatchers say, and there was a live wire on the ground. The call for the crash came in at 10:30 a.m.

Dominion’s outage map shows the outages stretch from around Baltic Avenue to Birdneck Road, and 24th Street to 18th Street.

Power in that section wasn’t expected to be restored until 5-8 p.m.