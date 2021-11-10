Crafting with a purpose: Adults with disabilities creating and selling holiday cards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s nothing quite like a handwritten card, especially when it’s handmade.

The folks at the Ability Center of Virginia hope you’ll give their handmade cards, created by very special artists, a shot.

The Ability Center of Virginia works with adults with disabilities.

One of their programs is called ArtWorks, and it gives participants an opportunity to create and sell cards.

“We’re doing cards and we fixed the cards and put them together,” said Cary Boothe, one of the artists. “I just make them, all kids, put designs on them, everything on them.

Boothe has been part of the Ability Center for 12 years. It’s a remarkable place where purpose and passion come together.

“I like to put the glue on them and stamp them,” Boothe said.

They sell the cards at a few local businesses and at craft shows. Soon, that will change.

“You can come here and find your greeting cards, either on a Wednesday when we’re here or by appointment,” said Cathy Scarborough, who helps coordinate the Ability Center’s ArtWorks project.

Artists will help with selling cards, too.

Scarborough says these experiences help the adults grow.

“It gives them a sense of purpose,” she said. “It’s a community that they can come, that they can socialize here, they can do some work. They can learn some skills.”

They hope you’ll give their cards a shot, especially as the holiday season rolls around, because the cards will undoubtedly be unique and special.

“I like when we did the Christmas and birthday cards,” said artist Maddy Beardskey.

They also have a special request for late night host Jimmy Fallon. They want him to use one of their cards on air, during his weekly “thank you segment.”

The ribbon cutting for the public opening of the ArtWorks center is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10th.

You can learn more about the center by clicking here. Their address is 5825 Arrowhead Drive # 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.