COVID-19 vaccinations resume at Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The convention center was chosen as the city’s primary COVID-19 vaccination site. Last week, health officials began administering vaccinations to members of group 1A which are frontline healthcare workers, emergency workers, and residents of long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, vaccinations resumed adding more members to the list including some public and private school staff.

Those expecting an appointment will go through an initial screening, a temperature check, and some questions regarding whether the resident has had symptoms or has been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins that the site is operating on volunteers for the most part.

Health officials are hoping to move on to group 1B which includes residents over the age of 65, ages between 16 and 64 with an underlying medical condition, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps.