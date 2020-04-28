COVID-19 relief: Virginia Beach’s ‘meals tax holiday’ starts this Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has taken another step to help ease the burden on residents and business owners during COVID-19.

City Council voted April 7 to suspend the city’s meals tax for May and June — which currently totals 5.5 percent tax on the total bill.

That means the meals-tax-free takeout begins this Friday. So, the city says now may be a good time to ditch cooking at home, avoid the dishes, and try out a new or old favorite restaurant.

The city also voted to waive late fees and interest on personal property taxes and real estate taxes until Aug. 1. Late fees and interest are waived for 60 days on meals taxes. Admissions and transient occupancy taxes for April, May and June.

Personal property and real estate taxes are due June 5.

When City Council voted to suspend the meals tax, financial staff estimated three months without the meals tax would equate to $4.4 million in lost revenue.

Learn more about the meals tax ordinance here.

Latest Posts: