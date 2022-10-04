VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health has another COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic scheduled for the month of October.

The free clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. until noon at Kingdom Cathedral, located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.

Appointments are encouraged for the COVID-19 vaccine, but flu vaccinations will be administered as walk-ins only.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic, including boosters.

Use these links to schedule an appointment:

Both Moderna and Pfizer have new FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines. The bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” contain RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 18 years and older.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 12 years and older. Only individuals aged 5-11 years can receive a monovalent booster dose at this time.

Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.

Consult with your doctor to decide if you should get a second booster.

People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.