COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic coming to Kingdom Cathedral in VB on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic Saturday at Kingdom Cathedral in Virginia Beach.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral on Stoneshore Road.
Health officials will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 to 18 will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older,
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings,
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions,
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
Vaccines for children 5 to 11 will not be available at Saturday’s clinic.
Officials say that booster shots are also recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are 18 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Appointments for Saturday are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Appointment can be scheduled online:
No appointment is needed for the flu vaccine.
