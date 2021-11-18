COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic coming to Kingdom Cathedral in VB on Saturday

A health worker gives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic Saturday at Kingdom Cathedral in Virginia Beach.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kingdom Cathedral on Stoneshore Road.

Health officials will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 to 18 will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older,

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings ,

, Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions ,

, Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

Vaccines for children 5 to 11 will not be available at Saturday’s clinic.

Officials say that booster shots are also recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are 18 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Appointments for Saturday are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Appointment can be scheduled online:

No appointment is needed for the flu vaccine.