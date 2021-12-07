COVID-19 ‘activity’ causes modified operations at VB Housing Resource Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operations will be adjusted for the next 10 days at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center after recent “positive COVID-19 activity” within the center.

The City of Virginia Beach made the announcement Tuesday, saying it was making the changes to protect the health and safety of staff, clients and the community.

The changes will be in place until Dec. 17.

According to the city, changes at the Housing Resource Center include:

The HRC will be closed to visitors.

Triage and screening for homeless services will be closed to walk-ins. Staff will conduct assessments and referrals by phone.

Day Services and the Health Center will be closed.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) at the HRC (3rd floor) will follow the operational status of the facility. The DHS presence at the HRC will continue to serve the needs of our community, however an appointment will be required until Dec. 17. Call 757-385-2539 to schedule an appointment.

The Homeless Outreach team is continuing to engage with unsheltered individuals throughout the city and connecting them to resources in the community.

Winter Shelter Check-In: Homeless adults in need of overnight shelter should check in at PiN Ministry, 1164 Millers Lane, Suite A, from 5-6 p.m. During this timeframe, there will be no Winter Shelter pick-ups and drop-offs at the HRC.

Those in imminent danger of losing their housing or who are homeless should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, (757) 227-5932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.