VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side reveal new details into what led to a deadly shooting in Virginia Beach.

The shooting Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive resulted in the death of 26-year-old Ashley McCoy. Police arrested a 24-year-old suspect, who identifies as Elizabeth Ashe. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Ashe has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, authorities say the accused suspect and the victim lived together and were in a relationship.

In the court documents, officers detailed how they received a call from a neighbor of Ashe who told them that she, Ashe, had “accidentally shot her partner.” Police arriving at the scene found Ashe performing CPR on the victim.

Ashe reportedly told police that she was cleaning a firearm and thought that she had cleared it of bullets.

The court documents stated that the bullet had gone through the back of the victim’s head. At the time of the shooting, the documents said the victim was laying on Ashe’s lap and was on her phone.