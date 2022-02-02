Court docs: Suspects in Lyft and delivery driver carjackings in Portsmouth are connected to recent car chase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are piecing together a series of carjackings involving Lyft and delivery drivers in Portsmouth, as well as a recent car chase.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Xavier Woodhouse and 18-year-old Takki Joyner in connection to the carjackings. They’re still looking for 20-year-old Teon Wiggins and 18-year-old Ijai Sherrill.

The first carjacking happened on Jan. 30 around 12:06 a.m. near the intersection of High Street and Godwin Street. Police were flagged down by a man who had been driving four people when one pulled a gun on him and stole his car.

10 On Your Side spoke to that Lyft driver, who didn’t want to be named.

“I tell them, “Hey, you guys have a great night. Then I feel the one on the passenger side start to push against me, so I turn to look, and he pulls a gun on me… I was like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’ That’s when they told me to get out the vehicle,” the driver said.

The driver said he hiked two miles in the cold before finding police help.

Almost five hours later, officers said another man was carjacked off Naval Avenue by two men he had picked up. 10 On Your Side spoke to that Lyft driver too, who also wanted to conceal his identity.

“I asked him could he sit in the back seat. He said sure. Then got in the back seat, put a gun to my head. He said get out the car. He asked me if I had any money, I pulled out what I had in my pocket which was 90 bucks,” he said.

He said they took his cell, then drove off, leaving him out in the cold. Both drivers also expressed concern with how Lyft handled their situations.

On Sunday afternoon, officers said two men approached a woman with a gun. They stole her car while she was making a food delivery on Peach Street.

Court documents said that the next morning, Virginia Beach officers responded to a shot spotter call involving that delivery driver’s car. The car sped off and officers chased it into Norfolk, where Woodhouse and Joyner were arrested.

Court paperwork said Woodhouse admitted to detectives he, Wiggins, Sherill, and Joyner, used Lyft services to rob the drivers. Joyner told police he used his own Lyft account to lure them.

Portsmouth police said if you know anything about the other two suspects’ whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call them.