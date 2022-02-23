Court docs delve into illegal dental practice at VB vet hospital, finances of suspect and husband

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– In the same building her husband legally performs surgery on animals, one woman is charged with performing dental procedures for people in the Latino community without a license.

This investigation started back in June after police say they got information Cristina Caro-Valencia was doing dental procedures at Veterinary Hospital of Virginia Beach. Detectives say she was running the illegal business under the name “Cosmetica Dental Lab.” The signs are still up at the location on Virginia Beach Boulevard, but we’re told she no longer works there.

The Veterinary Hospital of Virginia Beach has been a registered business since 2015 in good standing, according to the State Corporation Commission records. However, “Cosmetica Dental Lab” doesn’t show up in the SCC database.

Police executed a search of the practice where they found dental tools, fillers, molds, receipts, dental drills, injections, and more. Detectives also executed a search warrant for the couple’s U.S. currency, assets, securities, safety deposits and more.

Investigators found Caro-Valencia and her husband have active accounts at three different banks totaling more than $1 billion. However, documents also say the husband has claimed $30,000 worth of assets each year to the Virginia Employment Commission. He’s not currently facing criminal charges.

Documents say Caro-Valencia has not claimed any income in the state of Virginia for more than two years. 10 On Your Side is working to learn how much money was made from the illegal dentist practice she is accused of running. Investigators say she and her husband’s reported assets do not justify their lifestyle.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says this case is still under investigation and they are actively conducting interviews.

10 On Your Side was also told more charges could be coming down the line. We reached out to her attorney but have not heard back yet. Caro-Valencia was supposed to be in court for her preliminary hearing a little over a week ago, but it was continued to April 22 because the case file was too large and attorneys needed more time to prepare.