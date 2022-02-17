Couple arrested for illegally purchasing guns in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A husband-wife duo has been arrested after illegally purchasing guns in Virginia Beach.

As part of an investigation dating back to October 2021, police learned that 44-year-old Mary Fullem made a false statement on a firearm purchase form. After purchasing the gun, it was given to her husband 33-year-old Brian Fullem who is a convicted felon.

Officers were able to obtain warrants for each of them that led to their arrest on February 15, 2022, at a store in Virginia Beach.





(photos: Virginia Beach police)

Police say that the woman was wanted in connection to false statements on a firearm consent form and sale of a firearm to a convicted felon. Her husband, meanwhile, was wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for a firearm purchase violation.