Coronavirus: Last will and testaments made ‘to-go’ at Virginia Beach law firm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Consider this: according to virus control experts, coronavirus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 in America alone. The worst case of 240,000 would be about 77 times worse than the death toll from Sept. 11, 2001. It is a somber possibility the country is preparing for, just in case.

You can tell through the car window in the parking lot of Parks Zeigler law firm in Virginia Beach that it’s a serious time for Kim Martin and her father James Weatherman.

Through the window of their vehicle, they conducted serious legal business Thursday.

“This is something we’ve been talking about for a year, and we finally started the process. Then coronavirus came up, and it just started making us think about the real threat something could happen today,” Parks Zeigler attorney Caryn West said.

West, along with another witness and a notary public, have set up curbside signings for last will and testaments.

Something could happen today, and that is the coronavirus reality check.

“We have done this, and [are] doing it as safe as possible,” said West.

“We are doing our will signings outside. We erected a tent that we are standing in that is large enough for our clients to drive into,” said West.

What’s usually done in a conference room is now done on the street.

“It seemed this was a better option to offer this to our clients and to have less contact with our staff,” West added.

Wearing masks and gloves, the last will and testament along with medical power of attorney and general power of attorney documents are all passed through the car windows, then stamped and witnessed.

“Especially now, and, like, for us, it’s for health reasons for my father,” Martin pointed out.

This also fits in with Gov. Ralph Northam’s order for Virginians to stay at home except for essential services. Sadly, coronavirus has made last will and testaments an essential service.

After a few minutes, father and daughter drive off with peace of mind, affairs in order, but unfortunately, coronavirus is not in the rearview mirror — it’s still ahead.

