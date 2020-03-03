Coronavirus impacting Virginia Beach small business retailer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –There aren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, however it’s having an economic impact for some businesses in Hampton Roads.

The shipping delays and travel restrictions are impacting the availability of goods for a small business in Virginia Beach.

The owner, Brandy Brown, worries it could hurt business as the virus continues to spread.

From clothes and cribs to bows and booties, Rock-A-Bye Baby boutique prides itself on carrying unique items you can’t find just anywhere.

“It’s a European brand. We actually found them in People magazine. Prince George was wearing their stuff,” said Brown, showing off some of her merchandise.

However, Brown never thought a global disease is something she’d have to deal with.

“It’s stressful,” Brown said.

Brown said the coronavirus is impacting her business, starting with shipping.

“We started noticing we weren’t getting products. They just weren’t shipping on time,” she said.

Not an ideal situation but manageable, Brown thought, but then another setback.

“This week we started getting emails from a few of our brands explaining that their factories were shut down,” Brown said.

Brown said four brands that supply her store are in limbo due to the virus. She typically orders inventory six months out.

“We’re having to find new brands that already have in-stock items,” she said.

However, that’s proving to be difficult, too.

“A lot of it’s either past seasons or it’s one or two sizes here and there,” Brown said.

Brown told 10 On Your Side she’s talked with other small business owners who are also affected.

“Some of them, it’s not necessarily the product. They’re waiting on textile that they need in the U.S. to make the product,” she said.

Brown said what’s happening is an important reminder to shop local when you can.

“When it comes to these little mom-and-pop shops, we’re not set up to deal with that,” Brown said. “We run our business based on local shoppers so that’s what we depend on.”

Depending on how long this plays out, Brown is concerned it could have an effect on fall production lines.

The boutique is pushing through and looking for other brands that can fill shelves in the meantime.

