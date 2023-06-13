VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A word of warning about what might be lurking in your backyard this summer. Virginia Wildlife Management and Control says this is the worst year they’ve seen for copperhead snake sightings in the central part of the state.

A state snake expert told 10 On Your Side there is no evidence the copperhead population is increasing, but social media posts have made people more aware of encounters.

Copperheads are venomous and found throughout Virginia, including Hampton Roads.

Mary Rumble of Virginia Beach can never forget the day or the pain inflicted when a copperhead snake sank its fangs into her ankle.

“It would just feel like it (ankle) was going to blow off my body,” Rumble said. “I can’t even describe it the pain was so bad.”

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources herpetologist John Kleopfer said that “they’re not an aggressive snake by any means. Typically when people get bit, they’re bit by purely accident.”

Rumble didn’t see the snake in her backyard and accidentally hit the snake with a weed wacker.

Kleopfer warns this is the season for snakes as they love humid warm weather

“So they’re getting active right now,” Kleopfer said. “Hunting and mating season will begin here probably about mid-July.”

To decrease the risk around your home, experts advise you to keep your grass cut low and clear any logs, rock piles or leaves where the snakes could hide.

“They’re masters of camouflage – that copper-banding color when they’re sitting in leaves, they basically just disappear,” Kleopfer said.

If you do see one?

“Well, like with almost any wildlife human conflict issue,” Kleopfer said, “it’s four simple words to live by – just leave it alone.”

More information

If you do get bit, be aware that not all bites will send venom into your body. Here are warning signs:

Immediate pain that gets worse with time

Steadily increasing swelling

Bleeding from the bite punctures

Numbness or tingling

Metallic taste in your mouth

If you experience any of these symptoms, get to the hospital quick like Rumble did.

You can find more information on snake safety here from VCU Health and here from the Virginia Poison Center.