VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The man convicted of plotting to bomb students and teachers at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach was denied bond Thursday for child pornography charges.

Philip Bay was arrested in June on 20 counts of child pornography. He was arrested at the Virginia Beach Municipal Campus while police raided the townhome he shared with his mother on Saville Garden Way.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was in court during the bond hearing and said Bay entered the courtroom looking at his mother, Lisa Bay, who was standing in the front before the judge. Philip absolutely denies possessing the 20 alleged child pornography images

Lisa Bay then gave testimony on where she lives, and that if Philip was granted bond he would return to the family home in Virginia Beach.

The judge denied bond thinking he was a danger to the public and he is a flight risk, but most importantly bond was denied for Philip based on his past record of a plot involving Landstown High School.

A jury convicted him in February 2011 on a total of 18 charges, including 12 charges involving explosives, four charges related to terrorism, and two weapons charges for possession of sawed-off shotguns.

Philip was then Bay sentenced by a judge to a total of 68 years but with 56 years suspended, leaving him with 12 years to serve. He was then released in 2019 after serving eight years and was put on probation.

After the bond hearing, Bay’s attorney, Eric Korslund, gave the background on what led to Bay’s arrest.

“In this particular National Association for Exploited Children, they saw images in cyberspace if you will. I believe law enforcement executed a search warrant to further narrow it down to where these images are coming from or who has it. Slowly it got back to a cloud account with Mr. Bay’s name and that’s what led to his arrest,” Korslund explained.

Bay is scheduled to be back in court on August 24.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will have more on this story starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.