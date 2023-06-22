VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The man convicted of plotting to bomb students and teachers at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach has been arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

A spokesperson from the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed with 10 On Your Side that Philip Bay was arrested on 20 counts of child pornography.

Police say Bay was arrested at the Virginia Beach Municipal Campus and that SWAT was at his home on Saville Garden Way in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon collecting evidence.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne that Bay’s mother, Lisa Bay, was taken out of the home in Virginia Beach in handcuffs.

Bay was convicted 12 years ago of a plot involving Landstown High School. Investigators said they found 28 pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, and other explosive devices, as well as multiple sawed-off shotguns, at his home in 2009.

Bay was convicted two years later on a total of 18 charges, including 12 charges involving explosives, four charges related to terrorism, and two weapons charges involving possession of sawed-off shotguns.

He was then convicted in 2011 on those charges and sentenced to 68 years, but the judge suspended 56 years, leaving Bay 12 years to serve. Bay was released and put on probation in October 2019.

This is breaking news and will be updated.