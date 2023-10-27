VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Philip Bay, the man convicted of plotting to bomb a Virginia Beach high school in 2011, appeared in court Friday morning for a completely different set of alleged crimes.

A preliminary hearing in Virginia Beach General District court concluded with the judge certifying 20 counts of child pornography possession, which qualify as Class 5 and 6 felonies. Those charges now move ahead to circuit court.

The lead detective on the case testified that he received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Dec. 2022. His investigation eventually uncovered an online “cloud” account that contained illicit media files and was linked to Bay’s phone number.

Bay was sentenced to 68 years with 56 suspended for the 18 previous bomb-related charges. He was released in 2019 after ultimately serving 8 years.

He’s been held without bond since his arrest June 20.