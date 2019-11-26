Consulting firm overestimated tourism impact by more than $500 million in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach city auditor has found a contracted marketing research and consulting company misstated estimated tourism impact dollars by millions.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias found Longwoods International, which was contracted in 2017 by the city to perform visitor research, overstated the impacts of visitation in 2017 and 2018 by more than $500 million each year.

Longwoods said the city saw $2.45 billion spent by 19 million domestic visitors in 2017, but that number was inflated by at least $592 million, Remias said.

The company estimated lodging spending in 2017 to reach $889 million, but it only reached $360 million — a $529 difference.

Again in 2018, Longwoods estimated overnight lodging spending to reach about $944 million, but the actual figure was $373 million. That difference was $571 million.

“Additionally, Longwoods estimates do NOT include international visitors. Had international visitor spending been included, the estimated visitor spending amount would be overstated by millions more,” Remias, the auditor, wrote in a memorandum to Acting City Manager Tom Leahy.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood said this concerns him because the figure the city has been using “is not what we paid for.”

Leahy said staff is bringing up issues before working with Longwoods more.

Remias said in the memorandum that the $2.45 billion figure has been used frequently by the city in many promotional and stakeholder materials.

“Due to the fact that the $2.45 billion in direct spending figure is reported widely by the City and is used by many stakeholders including State Legislators, City Council, City management, business and community leaders, as well as residents, the inaccurate spending number could lead to misinformed business decisions,” Remias wrote.

