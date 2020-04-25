Congresswoman Luria stands up for shipyard workers during COVID-19 pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local official is using her time to advocate for Virginia’s shipyard workers to ensure they can continue working safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congresswoman Luria, a Navy veteran, shared her knowledge on “how critical shipbuilding and maintenance is to maintaining military readiness.”

In a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Navy Geurts, the entire Virginia delegation advocated for prioritizing worker health, supporting contractual adjustments to alleviate any hazard experienced due to COVID-19, assisting small businesses participation in ship repair, and expediting loans and loan guarantees for shipyards and supply chain participants.

In an additional letter sent to Acting Secretary of the Navy McPherson, the congresswoman requested incentive pay for essential public shipyard workers and urged Navy leadership to provide proper personal protective equipment to all shipyard personnel.

