Congresswoman Luria releases statement on Independence Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria released a statement in commemoration of America’s Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

The letter addresses her time in the military as well as the importance of recognizing the day while staying safe during the pandemic.

For 20 years, I served and protected our nation as a member of our Armed Forces, and it is my privilege to continue to serve our country today as a U.S. Representative in Congress. On this Independence Day, I would like to thank those who are serving our country to ensure the ideals enumerated by our Founding Fathers are actualized today.



We cannot forgo our obligation to create a more perfect union and to continue the work of building a nation where all men are created equal as well as treated equally under the law. While we may not be able to celebrate together in the same manner of parades, festivals, and fireworks displays like usual, the meaning of this holiday still rings true.



During these trying times, we must recommit to the values upon which our nation was founded and recognize that the struggle to safeguard life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness continues to this day.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria