Congresswoman Elaine Luria cosponsors COVID-19 relief bill that would benefit Hampton Roads cities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach congresswoman has cosponsored legislation that would provide billions in coronavirus relief to localities that have fewer than 500,000 residents.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is cosponsoring the Coronavirus Community Relief Act. If passed, it would provide $250,000 in federal aid to localities with populations of less than 500,000 people.

It would directly benefit communities in Hampton Roads, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton, and Williamsburg, according to a news release.

“The CARES Act was a necessary first step, but our localities are still suffering and it is critical that Congress provides more direct support for our local governments in the next coronavirus relief package,” Luria said in a statement.

Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan also commented on the proposed legislation, saying that Hampton Roads cities need the funding “as soon as possible.”

“We are experiencing unprecedented demand for services and assistance to residents, resulting in increased costs, while also balancing the hardship of severely decreased tax revenues needed to operate critical municipal infrastructure,” McClellan said in a statement. “Previous stimulus measures were too limiting and added to the challenge of accessing these funds at the local level.”

