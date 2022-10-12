VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott will serve as the keynote speaker for the mid-year Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus commencement.

The ceremony will take place on December 17 at 10 a.m. in the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the VWU Digital Broadcasting Network.

VWU President, Scott D. Miller made the announcement Tuesday morning in a release.

“We are thrilled to have Congressman Scott give the keynote address at our upcoming Commencement exercises,” Dr. Miller said. “He has been a champion for students nationwide and a great friend to Virginia Wesleyan throughout his remarkable career of service to our community and our nation.”

Congressman Scott has represented Virginia’s third congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. Scott also served 15 years in the Virginia General Assembly prior to his service in Congress.