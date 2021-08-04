Confession from man who admitted to killing Bellamy Gamboa won’t be thrown out, judge rules

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The confession from the man who admitted to killing Bellamy Gamboa will not be suppressed at the upcoming trial, a judge ruled Wednesday after listening to the interrogation evidence.

Lamont Johnson, who admitted to killing Gamboa back in July 2018, sought to have the confession thrown out. His lawyers claimed there was a coercive environment from law enforcement that led to the confession.

Johnson was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to pushing Gamboa, a mother of four, down a flight of stairs and choking her to death.

Bellamy Gamboa

Johnson is now scheduled to go to trial January 24.

“ I tried not to look at him” Bellamy’s father talks about his reaction when defendant Lamont Johnson entered courtroom @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ReodVWvMgN — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) August 4, 2021

