Concrete mountain near Witchduck Road exit in VB finally crumbing down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For almost three years, 10 On Your Side has been reporting on the concrete mountain near the Witchduck Road exit off Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

The City of Virginia Beach took the business owner to court to force him to move the pile of rubble.

Now, that is happening, and it’s interesting where some of the mountain is going.

In August 2019, we reported on the pile from a nearby building on the fourth floor. At that time, the concrete mountain was higher than where we stood, at 60 feet.

10 On Your Side reached out again when we noticed the mountain appeared to be getting smaller.

John Mamoudis is a spokesperson for property owner Mark Calcagni. He spoke with us about the pile.

“The particular project you are looking at now is an indication of our intention to do the right thing, and to be a good corporate citizen and contribute where we can,” Mamoudis said. “We are getting rid of the pile and people don’t like it and we are trying to be in compliance with our city officials.”

Progress at the pile begins with dump trucks unloading concrete.

“The concrete is separated, and if there is any debris unacceptable, it is separating it out,” he said.

You can see the stones on a conveyor belt, and then the acceptable stones drop down into a pile which is then picked up by a dump truck and hauled off-site.

Here’s the reveal of the story: Guess where those perfectly sized concrete stones are taken? They are scooped up and put into dump trucks and taken to the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp and Beach Facility to be used for the Lynnhaven River Reef Replenishment Program,

“The City of Virginia Beach came to us and asked about a certain sized stone and rock that we can produce,” Mamoudis told us.

That’s right, the concrete mountain is creating concrete reefs.

“Creating the perfect sized stone they need, and it is a win-win for everybody. It is a great project the city is doing, and we are happy to cooperate,” Mamoudis said.

Now here is the really good news from Mamoudis: he says the concrete mountain should be entirely gone in six months.