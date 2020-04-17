Community steps up to help local VB animal rescue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 has not only impacted families and businesses, but nonprofits as well.

Hope for Life Rescue in Virginia Beach takes in animals that are in desperate need of care, and once they are brought back to good health, the animals are adopted out.

“That is our main source of income: donations from the public. We don’t get any city funding, no state funding and no grants. Everything comes from the community,” said Pauline Cushman, founder and director of Hope for Life Rescue.

Just recently, the rescue took in more than a dozen dogs from a home in North Carolina.

“The owner didn’t know how many she had in the house. She didn’t know whether they were males or females. She had had a stroke. I’m sure her heart was in the right place when she started everything, but it ended up getting out of control,” said Cushman.

They ended up taking in 17 dogs: a large financial responsibility.

Right next door to the rescue is Hope’s Garden Resort, a daycare and boarding facility. It’s also a nonprofit. The money brought in goes straight to helping the rescue.

“We have folks still doing their doggy daycare with us. For us, to keep us going you know, even though they’re home with their dogs, they say ‘we want to keep you going,'” said General Manager of Hope’s Garden Resort Chris Sjund.

The community has also stepped up in another way.

“One of her clients actually brought in a check for $2,000 to help with payroll,” said Cushman.

If you would like to help these two organizations, whether its a monetary donation or a donation of cleaning supplies: