VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) – Something in the Water is less than a month away. In anticipation of the event, Virginia Beach will be hosting a community meeting to help the public prepare.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. City staff from public safety, transportation, facilities and Resort Beach operations will be gathering to discuss plans with SITW organizers to ensure the festival runs smoothly.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about access, transportation plans, shuttle service, safety concerns and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the upcoming event.

During the meeting, the public will also get a sneak peek at all the surprises to come during the event, such as stage expansions and surprise guest performers. A representative from Something in the Water promoter IMGoing will announce details during the meeting.

The City’s Communications Office encourages attendees to sign up for RAVE Alerts to receive updates and emergency notifications sent to their phones during the festival. You can subscribe by texting SITW to 67283.

This year’s Something in the Water will run from April 28-30. Tickets and passes are still available on the festival’s official website.