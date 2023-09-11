VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The community of Virginia Beach is invited to weigh in on the future of the city’s schools.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is working to replace four of its oldest schools with three new facilities. The proposal includes replacing Bayside High School, Princess Anne High School, Bettie F. Williams Elementary, and Bayside Sixth Grade Campus. You can find additional details on the proposal at this link.

The S.B. Ballard Construction Company submitted an unsolicited PPEA (Public Private Education Act) proposal for the project.

As part of the Virginia Beach Schools of the Future Project, VBCPS and S.B. Ballard are holding public input meetings to keep the community informed and engaged in this project.

Three meetings were held in May and June of this year, with three more planned for the following dates and locations this week:

Bayside High School Library

Sept. 11, 2023. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Princess Anne High School Library

Sept. 13, 2023. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Bettie F Williams Cafeteria

Sept. 14, 2023. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the meetings in person, residents are able to get updates on the proposal and provide feedback, on the Virginia Beach Public Schools website.