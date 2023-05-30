VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Residents in Virginia Beach will be able to attend upcoming community input meetings to discuss a proposal to replace four of the division’s schools with three new facilities.

VBCPS is looking to replace Bayside High School, Princess Anne High School, Bettie F. Williams Elementary, and Bayside Sixth Grade Campus. The proposal will replace both Bayside and Princess Anne High Schools and consolidate Bettie F. Williams and Bayside Sixth Grade Campus.

These schools have some of the most outdated buildings in the area, with the oldest school being opened in 1954. The proposal originated in May 2021 from the S.B. Ballard Construction Company, however, before anything is set on the proposal, VBCPS wants the community’s thoughts.

The input meetings began in early May and will continue through the end of October. The purpose of the meetings is to develop education programs, space requirements, site design, and building design for the new additions.

The school system will host its next input meeting on Tuesday at the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus cafeteria. There will also be meetings on Wednesday May 31 at Bayside High School and on Thursday June 1 at Princess Anne High School.

All meetings are set to start at 6 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the meetings in person, residents are able to provide feedback on the proposal on the Virginia Beach Public Schools website.