Community gathers in support after VB teen Abby Furco placed on ventilator

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Everyone who meets Abby Furco remembers how sweet, funny and strong she is.

“She is a tough little fighter, the toughest little cookie I know, and if anyone can fight this it’s Abby,” said family friend Tiffany Catlin.

When we met Abby a few years back, she was battling cancer.

She had a bone marrow transplant and the donated marrow attacked her body. She was given just 48 hours to live.

But once again, Abby fought hard and beat the timetable the doctor gave her family.

10 On Your Side met up with Abby again this past January, and she was celebrating life and happy to be going to school.

But this weekend, we learned of another setback.

“She came up with a bout of pancreatitis that initially caused her admission to the hospital at Naval Portsmouth Hospital there,” Catlin said.

Catlin says Abby’s condition got worse and she was flown to Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

“She remains on a ventilator and incubated, and they’re working to reduce those things and are working and praying for brain activity,” she said.

The community is once again rallying around the family they’ve grown to love.

“This community embraces them and loves the Furco family like nothing I’ve ever seen,” she said.

They’re having a gathering to lift Abby and her family up in prayer.

“It seems an appropriate place to host it where she worships with her family,” said St. Michaels Lutheran Church pastor Stephen Bohannon.

They’re also making sure the family will be fed while they focused on getting Abby better.

“There is a meal train on the “CaringBridge” and there will be updates on that as needs arise. Also, just requesting gift cards to them through Grub Hub or Uber Eats so that wherever they are, whether here or D.C. there’s something available to help them out,” Catlin said.

If you want to help the family:

Meal train link: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/49yw28

Uber Eats: https://about.ubereats.com/en/gift-cards/

Grub Hub: https://www.grubhub.com/giftcards