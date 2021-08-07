Community comes together to celebrate new path for Atlantis apartments in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) —Saturday morning residents in the Seatack neighborhood of Virginia Beach came together for a community day event.

Behind the smiles and good times were community partners from schools, churches, and law enforcement.

All of this, to signify new ownership and a major makeover of the government-subsidized apartment complex, Atlantis Apartments.

Fairstead acquired the property last month and will start an 18-month and nearly 15-million-dollar renovation in September.

Fairstead’s VP for community impact, Devin Tucker, says they’re used to turning communities like this around by working directly with residents.



“Think tutoring programs, think health and wellness programs, think jobs and workforce development programs,” explained Tucker.

Riddled with shootings and gang activity, many believe Fairstead will come in and turn things around in the complex.

Captain Harry McBrien, who’s seen the violence up close through drug-related investigations, is one of them.

“There’s a bunch of folks who are now in jail. What I’m concerned about is the rest of the kids still out there we need to get our arms around support them and get them on a better path,” said McBrien.

During the construction period, the New York-based company says they’ll work with residents every step of the way to find them somewhere to stay.



Jason Knight, Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, which is a few blocks up from the apartment complex, says this is the change they’ve been waiting for.



“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for the narrative to switch for Atlantis,” smiled Knight.

