VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Resort City says they are ready as night two of College Beach Weekend gets underway.

“The city has prepared based on the intelligence we have received,” Virginia Beach Spokesperson Tiffany Russell told 10 On Your Side. “We will be able to respond quickly when crowds gather and as of right now and it could change, this seems to be an a non event.”

What is usually a weekend jam packed with college students, has been quieter than expected.

The stage on 24th Street is featuring live music Saturday night, but there is not a lot of people there. Those who are there, however, appear to be having a good time.

That is despite an increase in lights and police.

Historically, College Beach Weekend is known as the weekend students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) come to the resort for a weekend of fun before finals.

However, the weekend has often been marred by violence, with much of the community in the past encouraging the city to find a way to make the event disappear.

A very quiet evening here at the oceanfront. Very few people are out. #collegebeachweekend @ChrisHorneWAVY pic.twitter.com/WGWmQ4xPqK — Destini Harris (@DestiniHarrisTV) April 9, 2022

As of early Saturday evening, violence doesn’t appear to be the story.

“Of course they’ve been doing a really good job containing the crowd keeping everyone out of the streets, said Zo Collin from Portsmouth. “They are keeping everyone safe at lot of positive great time positive vibes Ok. I wish there were more people.”

That is similar to the scene several blocks away at 17th and Atlantic.

A DJ has been playing music for several hours but there hasn’t been a crowd.

The cooler temps and earlier than usual event may be to blame.

Previously held on the fourth weekend of April, College Beach Weekend is now expected to arrive April 8 through 10. According to a city manager’s memo sent to City Council Friday, more than 15,000 people are expected to gather in Virginia Beach for the festivities.

Students say it is not what they expected.

“I was expecting it to be kind of packed and stuff and stuff,” said Trinity George from North Carolina Central University. “Everybody would come out for spring break and stuff, but it’s actually spacious. Everybody’s kind of minding their own business.”

College Beach Weekend pre-dated Something in the Water, but not it sort of sits in its shadow.

“Something in the water was amazing,” Thomas Primus an alum from Winston-Salem State University said. “The first festival I’ve ever gone to, as far as music wise. The atmosphere here was amazing.”

Now, he’s looking for anyone from his alma mater in the small crowd.

“I am always on the lookout for them,” he added. “I hope they are, if I do, maybe I’ll buy them a drink or something.”

Thursday night, police addressed the Resort Advisory Commission and said officers would be out on patrols on foot, bikes, and horses.

A police substation is also now located on Atlantic Avenue.