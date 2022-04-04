VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — College Beach Weekend is coming two weeks early in Virginia Beach this year.

The city is gearing up for a busy spring weekend filled with sporting tournaments, local events and unpermitted college spring break activities.

Previously held on the fourth weekend of April, College Beach Weekend is now set to arrive on April 8 through 10. According to a City Manager’s memo released Monday, more than 15,000 people are expected to gather in Virginia Beach for the festivities.

Prior to 2019, the annual weekend event has generated large crowds in the resort city accompanied by a string of crimes and shootings.

In 2018 alone, the weekend events wrapped up with more than 40 physical arrests, compared to the 30 arrests in 2017 and 65 arrests in 2016.

The spike in crimes and shootings during College Beach Weekend led to the fruition of the Something In The Water festival.

A collaboration between Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams and city councilors, SITW was introduced as a way to counter the spring weekend’s high crimes with a three-day music and cultural festival.

And it worked.

In 2019, over 35,000 people traveled to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something In The Water which brought together several big-name acts like Missy Elliott, Pusha T, Chris Brown, Jay-Z and many more, in an effort to move the city away from the stigma of College Beach Weekend.

Then-Deputy City Manager Steve Cover even mentioned the improvement from previous spring weekend events.

However, crime persisted in the years to come.

In October 2021, Pharrell stated that SITW would not be returning to Virginia Beach in 2022 citing that the city is run by “toxic energy” and hasn’t valued his proposed solutions.

In a letter to the Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney, the 48-year-old singer and entrepreneur said the festival was successful in easing racial tensions, unifying the region and bringing about economic development opportunities.

However, Pharrell said the same energy was not reciprocated.

The move from the singer comes after the shooting death of his cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, in the hands of a Virginia Beach police officer.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by — and with toxic energy,” Williams said.