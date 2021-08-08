Collapsed sewer diverts traffic on Pacific Ave. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A collapsed sewer has diverted traffic on Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, Virginia Beach Police posted a photo on social media of what looks like a hole on the ground in the middle of the road.

Police say traffic is currently being diverted on Pacific Avenue at 12th Street due to the collapsed sewer.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. Officials ask residents and motorists to use caution around the area.

