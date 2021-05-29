Cold, rainy Saturday dampens Memorial Day weekend plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Cold winds, rain and clouds put a damper on traditional memorial day weekend plans for many at the oceanfront Saturday.

Friday night, people filled the streets as all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Saturday, few people were out and the ones who were out looked for shelter from the rain.

Marisa and Eric Jennings are visiting Virginia Beach from Baltimore and said they planned to spend their day on the beach.

“I love that it’s a beautiful, clean beach,” said Marisa. “Nice things to do, nice things to buy, and the people are friendly.”

They quickly adjusted their plans after seeing the weather and decided to visit some museums and other indoor attractions, like the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

“I lived in the state of Washington. Where I went, it rained 300 out of 365 days. So, when your car is dirty, I don’t care if it’s raining, you have to wash it. Just like right now, if it’s bad weather, who cares! Get out here and enjoy yourself,” said Eric.

Finding things to do indoors may be the best option for visitors or those who’s beach plans have been canceled, seeing it could be another cold and rainy day Sunday.