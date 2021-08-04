Coastal Edge’s backpack, school supplies giveaway returns to Pembroke Mall Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Virginia Beach heading back to school are in luck!

Coastal Edge, Vans, Pembroke Mall, and Locals Helping Locals 757 are teaming up to give 300 students free backpacks filled with supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

The annual “Backpack Giveback” and student supply drive from Coastal Edge will be held Saturday, August 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Pembroke Mall.

The event will include free events and other giveaways including personal pan pizzas from Papa Johns, fire prevention kits and smoke detectors, free vision and hearing screenings as well as haircuts.