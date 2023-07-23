VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An Oceanfront business is honoring local heroes.

Saturday marked the Third Annual Coastal Edge Local Hero Recognition Day at Pembroke Square.

The event kicked off with Virginia Beach native and America’s Got Talent contestant B.J. Griffin singing the national anthem.

Virginia Beach Mayor, Bobby Dyer issued a proclamation saying in part, “Fire professionals exhibit great courage and devotion putting their lives in danger to safeguard our lives and the property of our citizens. [Their bravery] was never more evident than during the tornado that we suffered, and the recent fire at the Oceanfront where we saw an example of the professionalism of not only just the Fire [Department] but all public safety members.”

The parking lot featured first responder equipment and demonstrations. Attendees were given the chance to check out the emergency equipment up close.

There was free food, a t-shirt giveaway and Kids IDs from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.