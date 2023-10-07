VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 10th annual Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure was held Saturday at the 1st Street jetty to raise money to help local women battling breast cancer with their care.

Organizers hope to raise $10,000.

Volunteers with the Wahine Surf Club held surf heats for more than 100 surfers, and the slight rain delay brought some nice waves for competitors.

Forrest Roberts of Virginia Beach was the winner of the Pro Division, and results are online at liveheats.com. There was also a 5K race, a skate competition and a silent auction to raise money.

The gifts will be presented Nov. 28 on National Giving Day.

People can nominate a breast cancer patient who needs a financial gift by sending a nomination with a brief explanation of their story to surfforthecure@outlook.com by Oct. 31. The Wahine Surf Club will choose 10 nominees from all nominations received, and winners will be notified.

The Surf for the Cure kickoff party was held Friday evening with a silent auction, a skate contest and raffles.

People can help support Surf for a Cure by buying a Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure t-shirt at any Coastal Edge location.