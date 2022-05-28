VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Surfers celebrate good waves and good weather at the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic Saturday.



This marks the 19th Annual event with Coastal Edge organizing the competition this year. This time, organizer Wes Laine added a military surf division.



“I had an idea I wanted to incorporate and celebrate all of those that support us in the military all the branches of the military.”

Over 200 amateurs and pro surfers will compete for the grand prize worth $9,000. All branches of the military can compete.



“We’re glad to have them!” said Laine.

Virginia Beach City Public School students can also win big prizes in their very own art show on the beach. Christopher Buhner, VBCPS fine arts coordinator, said 13 schools have work on display and for sale.



“This is a very unique opportunity that our kids get. Which allows our kids to make this beautiful art reflective of our community.”



Over 60 artists have work on display in the Surf Art Expo on the Boardwalk from 3rd Street to 7th Street.

The art shows and surf competitions run through Memorial Day.