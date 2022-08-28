VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The United Stated Coast Guard has suspended their search for a missing man in Virginia Beach after he was found and pronounced dead.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday night, the Coast Guard was looking for a missing 23-year-old Hispanic male who was last seen near the 16th Street Boardwalk wearing a white floral shirt and black shorts with an orange stripe.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Coast Guard said that the search was suspended after a man was found unresponsive near 23rd Street by a good Samaritan who notified authorities.

When local authorities arrived on scene, they confirmed it was the missing man. On Monday morning, the Coast Guard said he was pronounced dead but didn’t have additional information.

