Coast Guard searching for 23-year-old missing at Dam Neck Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old male has gone missing while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, according to the Coast Guard.
They say he was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Authorities say the man was last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks.
Crews from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Marine Patrol and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are all responding to the incident.
