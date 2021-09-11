Coast Guard searching for 23-year-old missing at Dam Neck Beach

Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch and partners from the Department of Defense look on from the cutter’s small boat as Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Johnson, an aviation survival technician from Air Station Elizabeth City, descends into the water to retrieve two Air Force pilots during a joint-service search and rescue exercise, October 22, 2020, near Virginia Beach, Virginia. The exercise was a joint operation among the Coast Guard, Air Force and Navy to ensure successful coordination in the event of a large-scale search and rescue operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Capt. Timothy Eason)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old male has gone missing while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

They say he was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Authorities say the man was last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks.

Crews from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Marine Patrol and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are all responding to the incident.

