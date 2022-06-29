The Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center was notified on June 18 of a 29-foot recreational vessel found beached near the Virginia Beach side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

Coast Guard assets from Station Little Creek, along with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, responded to the beached boat and determined there were no injuries or environmental impacts.

The vessel was later monitored through salvage by the Coast Guard team from Sector Virginia. With the help of the Virginia Marine Resource Commission and Virginia Beach Department of Public Works, the vessel was then towed to a local marina and removed from the waterway.