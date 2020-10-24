Coast Guard medevacs Navy sailor near Chesapeake Bay following accident on nearby ship

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WNCT Coast Guard Generic_640939

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a sailor from a U.S. Navy ship early Saturday morning following an accident that injured the sailor.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center officials received a request from the Navy 12 miles off the coast of the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay early Saturday morning.

The request was for a medevac of a crew member who injured his hand during an accident.

Coast Guard officials coordinated the response with a flight surgeon who recommended the sailor receive shoreside medical assistance. 

A medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek was launched in response to the request.

A member from Virginia Beach EMS rode along to provide medical assistance en route, if needed. 

Once on-scene, the boatcrew transferred the sailor aboard the response boat and transported him to awaiting shoreside emergency medical services in Virginia Beach.

No further information have been released.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10