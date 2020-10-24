Coast Guard medevacs Navy sailor near Chesapeake Bay following accident on nearby ship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a sailor from a U.S. Navy ship early Saturday morning following an accident that injured the sailor.
Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center officials received a request from the Navy 12 miles off the coast of the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay early Saturday morning.
The request was for a medevac of a crew member who injured his hand during an accident.
Coast Guard officials coordinated the response with a flight surgeon who recommended the sailor receive shoreside medical assistance.
A medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek was launched in response to the request.
A member from Virginia Beach EMS rode along to provide medical assistance en route, if needed.
Once on-scene, the boatcrew transferred the sailor aboard the response boat and transported him to awaiting shoreside emergency medical services in Virginia Beach.
No further information have been released.
