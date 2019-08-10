Coast Guard, local agencies search for missing swimmer in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard and other local officials are looking a woman who was reported missing in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received the report of the missing swimmer from Virginia beach Police at around 3:45 Saturday morning.

The woman was reportedly seen going into the water, but was not seen coming out.

The missing swimmer is reported to be between 20 to 30 years old with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information should contact the Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at (757) 638-6637.