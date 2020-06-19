Possible drowning at Chic’s Beach area deemed false alarm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist with rescue efforts for a possible drowning on Friday afternoon in the Chic’s Beach area that turned out to be a false alarm, according to officials.

The call came in at about 2:20 p.m. for the incident occurring near Jade Street at the Page Avenue Beach access area.

About 3:15 p.m., Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed the drowning was a false alarm.

According to officials, two men were on a paddle board and were struggling to get back to shore.

Another man swam out to help. Bystanders on the beach said it appeared the swimmer went underwater.

The Coast Guard was already in the area, responded to the incident and contacted Virginia Beach dispatch.

The swimmer and the paddle boarders are all “ok,” according to officials.

