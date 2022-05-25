PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We know the mass shooting in Texas has brought back painful memories for many in Hampton Roads — especially with the anniversary of the tragedy in Virginia Beach right around the corner.

Nearly three years ago, a City of Virginia Beach employee opened fire inside Building 2 of the Municipal Center, killing 12 and wounding several others.

On Wednesday night, WAVY-TV 10 brought Mark Hayes on the 6:30 p.m. newscast to answer some questions and give guidance. He’s a licensed clinical social worker with the Virginia Beach Strong Center in partnership with Sentara Healthcare.

If you’d like to contact the Virginia Beach Strong Center, there’s help available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That number is 757-507-7200.

You can also visit the center’s website by clicking here.