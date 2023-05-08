VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado ripped through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach and cleanup efforts continue in the area.

The city of Virginia Beach says nine homes were destroyed, 36 have major damage, and 33 have minor damage. The city also says the cost of the damage is estimated to be more than $16 million.

Nancy Gonzalez’s home was destroyed during the tornado, but she tells 10 On Your Side that everything damaged can be replaced.

“I’ve been working with my husband very hard for 5 years to make this home what it was until Sunday morning, and it all disappeared Sunday in the afternoon, Gonzalez explained. “All of these are material, but we are here for a reason. We are here for a reason.”

Gonzalez says that when she and her husband rebuild their home, it will be better than it was before.

And if you looking to make the process easier for these families Monday is the last day to lend a helping hand through Volunteer Hampton Roads.

To sign up to be apart of the response team, visit volunteerhr.org.